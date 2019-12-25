The New York Times has issued an article about the US State Departments’ message to Georgia, concerning ongoing political tensions surrounding the country.

“We urge the Georgian government to reinforce its commitment to the principles of democracy, individual liberty, and rule of law by ensuring that its judicial and prosecutorial system is free of political bias,” the US state department said.

the United States advised on Tuesday, after weeks of protests in the “ex-Soviet state demanding changes to the electoral system.”

The NY Times article stresses that Georgia as a South Caucasus country, which serves as a transit route for Caspian Sea oil and gas, was widely praised for establishing democratic institutions in the post-Soviet era.

But international human rights overseers have condemned the current government over a lack of progress on judicial reform and for putting pressure on independent media.

Irakli Kobakhidze, a Georgian Dream lawmaker, described the State Department’s message as “a statement of support from the United States”, which Georgia has long seen as a strategic partner as it tries to shift away from Moscow’s scope.

By B.Alexishvili

