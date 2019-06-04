Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4



In Azerbaijan, the number of labor contracts registered in the electronic information system since early 2019 has increased by almost 95,000, with the exception of military personnel, persons of special rank and contracts concluded on paper, Trend reports referring to the country’s Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.

Of the total number of labor contracts, 66,268 are concluded in private sector.

Last year, the growth in the number of labor contracts amounted to 91,300.

The labor contract concluded between employees and employers is an important document confirming the formality of the employment relationship and reflecting conditions, which thoroughly ensures the labor and social rights of employees.

