This year, the number of labor agreements drawn up in accordance with labor legislation has significantly increased in Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

He was speaking as part of the conference on the completion of a joint twinning project implemented with the support of the EU.

He said that during the nine months of this year, the number of concluded labor agreements has increased by 126,000.

“At the same time, out of this number, 91,000 agreements accounted for the private sector, and 35,000 for the state sector,” he noted. “This fact confirms that citizens support the reforms being carried out by the government and give preference to the conclusion of labor agreements in accordance with the labor legislation of Azerbaijan. Such positive dynamics will contribute to future growth of transparency in the field of labor and employment of the population, which is, first of all, in the interests of citizens themselves.”

The minister noted that over the nine months of this year, high dynamics has been observed in the conclusion of labor agreements, which has provided growth of up to 30 percent.

