BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

From January through September 2019, the number of US tourists visiting Azerbaijan amounted to 15,000 people, which is 8 percent higher compared to the same period of last year, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said at a meeting with a delegation of the US Jewish community, which included representatives of media, travel agencies and entrepreneurs, Trend reports.

During the meeting, delegation members suggested making presentations in the US about Azerbaijan and expanding the promotion of the country’s tourism potential among the Jewish community.

The meeting participants also brought to the attention to the fact that Baku could play the role of a transport hub for travelers from the US to Asia.

