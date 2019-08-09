Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Some 365,000 foreigners visited Azerbaijan in July 2019, which is 10.6 percent more than in July 2018, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency.

More than a third (35 percent) of tourists arrived from Russia. Some 11,000 tourists arrived from Russia in July 2019 or by 10 percent more compared to July 2018.

Among incoming tourists, most of tourists arrived from Georgia. Thus, 12,000 tourists arrived from Georgia, which is by 26 percent more in July 2019 than in July 2018. So, 61,000 tourists arrived from Georgia in July.

The number of tourists from Saudi Arabia increased by 25 percent and reached a record high of 29,000 people.

Some 1.8 million foreign tourists visited Azerbaijan in January-July 2019, which is 122,000 people or 7.4 percent more than in January-July 2018.

The number of tourists from Georgia greatly increased. Some 76,000 Georgian tourists arrived in Azerbaijan in July 2019, which is 23 percent more than in July 2018.

The number of tourists from Central Asia and South Asia also increased by 39 percent and 44 percent, respectively.

The number of tourists from Russia and Turkey, which are considered the best tourism markets, increased by four percent.

