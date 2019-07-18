Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The number of foreigners who arrived in Azerbaijan during the first half of 2019 increased by six percent compared to the same period last year, Chief of State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov said at a press conference devoted to the results of the first six months of the current year, Trend reports.

According to him, between January to June of this year, the number of temporary residents in the country increased by 0.4 percent, the number of those who received a work permit increased by 14 percent, and the number of applications for granting refugee status grew by 53 percent.

Huseynov added that the number of decisions made by the State Migration Service on the violation of the requirements of immigration laws decreased by 34 percent during this period, and that more than 53,000 calls were made to the call-center of the State Migration Service.

