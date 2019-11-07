BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

As many as 28,410 people have applied to Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) to participate in the upcoming municipal elections, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the commission’s meeting Nov. 7, Trend reports.

The CEC chairman said that 14,846 people addressed individually, 13,524 people were nominated by political parties and 40 persons appealed from initiative groups.

Panahov added that 17,509 people took subscription lists, and 2,419 of them returned them later.

The CEC chairman noted that 60 people were registered as candidates.

The municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23, 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source