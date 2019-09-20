Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

The global “Contract of the Century” project once again demonstrated to the whole world the desire of Azerbaijan as a sovereign state to become the master of its natural resources, protect its national, economic and strategic interests and has become an important guarantee of state independence, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov tweeted on the 25th anniversary of the Contract of the Century, Trend reports.

