BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan, Azercell Telecom, jointly with the foremost bank in the region, International Bank of Azerbaijan, has launched a special co-branded card for their customers. This card enables its holder to earn 1 point for every 1 AZN paid via cashless payments, with a chance of converting them to on-net minutes or megabytes. To take advantage of this feature, one should send SMS with the relevant keyword to 2937 short number.

No commission fee will be issued for cashing and SMS alert service for this card. Customers may acquire the issued for four years period card starting from December, 24 for only 20 AZN at any branch office of International Bank of Azerbaijan or via official site: www.ibar.az/en/individual/plastic-cards/

“With the rapid development of technology, our biggest challenge as a leading mobile operator is to develop new products and solutions to make our subscribers more comfortable with their daily life processes and business operations. Having said that, a card launched in cooperation with our strategic partner, the International Bank of Azerbaijan, will enable Azercell customers to make their lives more mobile by creating opportunity for double-profit for them during each transaction.”, stated the CEO of Azercell, Vahid Mursaliyev.

The Chairman of the Executive Board of International Bank of Azerbaijan, Abbas Ibrahimov said: “The most important feature of this card is the result of the partnership of two large companies, each of which is a leader in its industry in the Azerbaijani market. We do hope that our partnership projects will be furthermore sustainable. The joint resources of the International Bank of Azerbaijan and Azercell will bring new benefits to our users.”

The co-brand card can be activated in USD and EUR accounts in addition to AZN currency. In the frames of “QayğıCash” project customers will get up to 20% of the spent amount as a cashback while making payments in all the partnership points with bank or the bank’s POS terminals. The credit option of the card will be also presented to customers in the soonest time.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

