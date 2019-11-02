BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.1

Trend:

The Ambassador of the USA to Azerbaijan, Earle Litzenberger was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with regard to the visit of Masis Mayilyan, the agent of the illegal regime created in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan currently occupied by Armenia, and the Note of protest was handed over to the Ambassador, Trend reports citing the ministry.

“The protest was expressed in the Note Verbale on the issuing of visa by the United States authorities to the agents of the puppet regime travelling from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and its was noted that it undermines the peace process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. It was emphasized that allowing the realization of such visits contradicts the commitments of the US under the mandate of the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as the principles of respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of States,” reads the message.

The MFA brought to the attention of the US side that it expects that the US would make a serious contribution to the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions of 1993 on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and refrain from any steps that could negatively impact the resolution of the conflict.

Ambassador E.Litzenberger said that they were aware that some members of the Congress hosted visitors from Nagorno-Karabakh and underlined that the United States does not recognize the regime in Nagorno-Karabakh and supports the OSCE Minsk Group process.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source