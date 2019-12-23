All vessels building the Nord Stream 2 project left the Baltic Sea over US sanctions.

Donald Trump signed the bill on Friday that sanctions individuals and companies involved with the ships placing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.

Breakingthenews.net said on Monday that German energy supply company Uniper which partakes in assembling the Nord Stream 2 is self-confident the gas transit pipeline will soon be finalized, despite the United States’ sanctions against the project.

