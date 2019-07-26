Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

According to the results of the first half of 2019, the volume of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan made using plastic cards amounted to 2 billion manats, which is 58 percent more than the figures for the same period last year, the director of the payment systems and settlements department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Kamala Gurbanova said at a press conference, Trend reports.

During the reporting period, the share of non-cash payments in the total card turnover increased to 20.1 percent, compared to 15.7 percent of the same period last year.

In the first half of the year, the number of card holders increased by 17 percent, from 5.8 million to 6.7 million people.

The volume of electronic commerce has practically increased by 96 percent, compared to the same period last year.

The volume of payments using cards remained unchanged and amounted to 125 billion manats.

Gurbanova also noted that the number of POS-terminals slightly decreased. However, this did not affect the quality of work.

