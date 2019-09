Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

A non-bank credit organization (NBCO) is being reorganized in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Ministry of Taxes.

NBCO Fintrend LLC will be reorganized due to the fact that AzerOnline Payment LLC has ceased operations and has joined the organization.

