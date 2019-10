Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

On Oct. 19, 2019, the process of nominating candidates for members of municipalities will begin in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 18.

On Oct. 18, Azerbaijan’s CEC members unanimously decided to hold municipal elections Dec. 23 this year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source