Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

Nobel Oil Services, along with its subsidiaries, GLENSOL and PROKON, has completed Summer Internship Program 2019.

Ensuring a highly competitive selection process, the program attracted over 1200 students with 40 percent of the applicants representing foreign countries.

Over 20 students studying for bachelor and master degrees were selected as interns to gain practical experience in real-life working environment and acquaint themselves with the business practices and values of the Company. Successful applicants were involved in various fields, such as operations, construction management, HSE, procurement and supply chain management, legal, finance & accounting, human resources, public relations and others.

“Promotion of the inclusivity and equal opportunities is always a central feature of our recruitment process. We worked to ensure that students from the regions, as well as the capital were considered and selected for the program”, said Ellada Alishova, Group HR Manager of Nobel Oil.

“We hope that they apply the experience and knowledge they were able to gain at Nobel Oil in their future career pursuits and take an active part in the professional workforce development within their local communities”, she added.

The internship program is organized by Nobel Oil group of companies with an aim to provide university students with an opportunity to develop professional skills and gain experience while attracting young talents to the Company’s business. The interns were given the unique opportunity to work alongside industry professionals and adopt best practices.

Nobel Oil Services is a diversified group of companies engaged in the oil, gas and energy industries. Companies operating within Nobel Oil Services group provide a wide range of services, including drilling, construction and project management as well as equipment maintenance, procurement and enhanced oil recovery services, successfully expanding their activities in these fields.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source