Nika Melia, a member of the United National Movement (UNM), who was charged by the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia for the June 20 developments in front of Parliament in Tbilisi, will have to wear an electronic bracelet to be monitored by police, as the Court of Appeals upheld the decision of Tbilisi City Court on July 2 and accepted Melia’s release on bail.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office has been ordered to carry out electronic monitoring of Nika Melia using an electronic bracelet.

Melia was released on 30,000 GEL bail on June 27, while certain restrictions were imposed against him. Namely, he was prohibited from leaving home without previously informing law enforcers, making public statements in public areas and communicating with witnesses.

According to one of the leaders of UNM, he will wear the bracelet to inform the law enforcers when he leaves home, however, such electronic monitoring does not change anything but accelerates the failure of the government.

“This electronic bracelet is comic, as long as the fact that Bidzina Ivanishvili needs me to wear it on my hand, means that he is afraid”, Nika Melia told media representatives.

The Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation against Nika Melia under Article 225 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, on charges of organizing or managing group violence or participating in it during the June 20-21 rally in front of the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi.

By Ana Dumbadze

