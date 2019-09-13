Nika Melia, opposition MP and one of the leaders of the United National Movement political party, has been summoned to the Prosecutor’s Office, the investigative Agency announced today, noting that on September 10, Melia demonstratively violated the ruling of the Tbilisi City Court and despite the investigative body’s ruling, left his residential apartment.

The opposition MP is summoned to the Prosecutor’s Office to be told that said act represents a violation of the condition of using preventive measures and if it is repeated, a tougher preventive measure may be used against him.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia charged the opposition leader on the June 20 developments in front of Parliament in Tbilisi, launching an investigation under Article 225 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, on charges of organizing or managing group violence or participating in it during the June 20-21 rally in front of the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi.

Melia was released on 30,000 GEL bail on June 27, while certain restrictions were imposed on him: he was prohibited from leaving home without previously informing law enforcers, making public statements in public areas and communicating with witnesses.

In addition, he was obliged to wear an electronic bracelet.

By Ana Dumbadze

