The former Director General of Rustavi 2 Nika Gvaramia informed the media about the emerge of a new TV channel. The new channel’s name is said to be ‘Mtavari Arkhi’ (Main Channel) and it has been founded. Gvaramia has also published a public registry document, which shows how the ownership of the TV Company is shared: 51% of the channel is owned by Nika Gvaramia and 49% by Kakhaber Anjaparidze. Gvaramia, expectedly, shared the news with his social network followers: “Mtavari Arkhi has been established. I am the owner and director. You will soon find out about investors, the channel’s building, frequency and, hopefully, an account, through which you can help us – even 1 lari will be appreciated. This will be an investment in Georgia’s western and democratic future. So, we are starting! We will be on air sooner than you can imagine,”- Gvaramia’s post reads on social network. Gvaramia serves as the Director General of the channel, Irakli Nizharadze is Financial Director and Dimitri Sadzaglishvili and Tamta Muradashvili are mentioned as Directors in the document.

By Nini Dakhundaridze

