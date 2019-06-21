NGO Sector 3 has released a statement regarding yesterday’s demonstration and calling for calm and order at future planned protests.

“We join the logical and fair protest of society in connection with the developments in the Parliament of Georgia yesterday morning,” they said. “It is necessary to provide timely and detailed information about the incident to society and to get an explanation from persons responsible for the event as to how the Russian MP appeared on the podium and why the events developed in this manner. Afterwards, it is imperative that relevant persons take political responsibility.

“In addition, it is unacceptable to change the nature of a peaceful protest by making provocative statements that led to the escalation of events.

“It is also important to make a legal assessment of the events of last night, including the proportionality of the use of force by the law enforcement agencies.

“We urge the government to ensure the constitutional right of peaceful assembly and manifestation of citizens on today’s planned protest.

“We call on all sides to keep calm and not to go beyond the legal framework of the constitution.”

Sector 3 is a new public platform established with the initiative of the civil society organizations acting in Georgia, together with different field experts and with the support of international organizations. This is the space uniting intellectual resources inside and outside of the country, consolidating experience and innovation, in-depth knowledge and experimental ideas; it also joins professionals and new faces, and creates opportunities for exploring and putting forward new generation leaders. Mission of the Sector 3 is to unify citizens, organizations, sectors and broad society, to stimulate dialogue, communication and cooperation among them and to find effective solutions for sustainable development of the country.

