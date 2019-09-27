Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The next stage of the Caucasian Eagle – 2019 exercises held with the participation of Special Forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia was conducted, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At this stage, the commandos have fulfilled the tasks to take a building with the terrorists by assault, as well as to decommission the air defense assets of the imaginary enemy.

The actions were performed with the support of aviation.

