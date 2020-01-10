The New York Times has acquired a video of the moment a Ukrainian airliner was hit minutes after its takeoff from Tehran airport.

Video verified by The New York Times seems to show an Iranian missile hitting a plane near Tehran’s airport, the area where a Ukrainian jet crashed on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

As examiners work to determine an official cause of the accident, the video proposed new clues about the crash, which came several hours after an intense confrontation between Iran and the United States. American and allied officials on Thursday said they believed an Iranian missile had unintentionally brought the plane down.

A small explosion occurred when what appears to be a missile hit the plane above Parand, a city near the Tehran airport, but the plane did not explode. The Boeing jet continued flying for several minutes and turned back to land towards the airport, the NY Times has authenticated. The plane, which by then had stopped transmitting its signal, flew toward the airport ablaze before it exploded and crashed quickly.

By Beka Alexishvili

