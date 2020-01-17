Kelly Degnan was sworn in as new US Ambassador to Georgia at the U.S. Department of State.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by David Hale, the United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

The US Embassy to Georgia has congratulated Degnan on her swearing-in.

“Congratulations to Ambassador Kelly Degnan on her swearing-in! We look forward to her arrival in Georgia,” reads the official Facebook page of the Embassy.

The US President Donald Trump presented Degnan for the role in September 2019.

Degnan delivered a speech at the Foreign Relations Committee of the US Senate on October 29, saying that “We will strengthen support to Georgia in the direction of NATO and EU membership. We will work together to strengthen Georgia’s defense of its borders and the creation of a democratic community. I look forward to working with the Georgian government on these and other issues.”

In December, Senate approved her candidacy.

The new US Ambassador to Georgia has 25 years of diplomatic experience and is a recipient of the Secretary of State’s Expeditionary Service Award.

Before the nomination to the post, Degnan served as the political advisor to the Commander of United States Naval Forces Europe – the United States Naval Forces Africa.

Previously, she was deputy chief of mission of the United States mission to Italy, deputy executive secretary of the Department of State, and Deputy Chief of Mission of the United States Embassy in Pristina, Kosovo.

During her 25-year career, she has served as political counselor at the United States mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels, Belgium, senior civilian representative to Brigade Combat Team Salerno in Khost, Afghanistan, and deputy political counselor at the United States Embassy in Ankara, Turkey.

She speaks Italian, French, Turkish and Urdu.

