HayPost cancelled and put into circulation a postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Aurora humanitarian initiative. Laureates of Aurora prize. Kyaw Hla Aung” on Wednesday, October 16.

The postage stamp with nominal value of AMD 350 is printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 12 000 pieces. The author of the stamp’s design is Alla Mingalyova, a member of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative team.

HayPost also issued a donation coupon for AMD 150 attached to the postage stamp and will transfer AMD 150 donation value to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

The postage stamp depicts the third Aurora Prize laureate, the esteemed lawyer Kyaw Hla Aung, who fought selflessly for equality, education and human rights for the Rohingya people in Myanmar.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the Minister of High-Technological Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan, the Chair of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and 2017 Aurora prize laureate Dr. Tom Catena, 2018 Aurora prize laureate Kyaw Hla Aung, Executive Board member of HayPost CJSC Arayik Abrahamyan, the President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan.

