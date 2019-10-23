BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

A general meeting of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences was held on Oct. 23 in connection with academician Akif Alizade’s statement on the dismissal from the position of the president of the academy, Trend reports.

The information about Alizade’s resignation was announced at the meeting of the scientific community.

After voting, Ramiz Mehdiyev was elected instead of Alizade.

Academician Akif Alizade is 85 years old. He has headed the academy since 2013.

