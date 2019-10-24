BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Anastasia Savchenko – Trend:

Over the past five years, significant efforts have been made to increase the number of renewable energy facilities, Chairman of the Board of the Energy Regulatory Agency under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy Samir Akhundov said at the International Energy Charter Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately, so far, our success in this matter is not so great, and additional efforts are required,” Akhundov said.

The chairman also noted that on May 9 2019, Azerbaijan’s head of state signed a decree on accelerating reforms in the energy sector. “A modern model of the electricity market should be used,” Akhundov said.

The chairman emphasized that there is a serious political commitment to the development of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan. “A 200-megawatt power plant operating on renewable energy sources will be built in Azerbaijan,” Akhundov added.

The topic of the International Energy Charter Forum is “Enabling Energy Transformation through Technology and Policy Innovations”.

The four-session forum is dedicated to the development of renewable energy and technology, the use and regulation of renewable energy, the promotion of energy efficiency, the sharing of best practices and regional security experience.

The forum is attended by top ranking officials from 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Austria, China, Greece, Albania, Croatia, Spain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi and Yemen.

The event is also attended by representatives from 42 international organizations, local and foreign energy companies, public bodies, as well as diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and about 200 experts and journalists.

