On November 12th, two postage stamps dedicated to the flora and fauna of Armenia were cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in the premises of the RA Ministry of Environment.

The postage stamps with nominal values of AMD 230 and AMD 330 are printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 30 000 pcs each. The author of the stamp’s design is the artist-designer of HayPos CJSC Ashkhen (Mila) Khandzratsyan.

The postage stamp with the nominal value of AMD 230 depicts the bird Alcedo atthis (Common Kingfisher) sitting on a branch, which has been proclaimed “Bird of the Year” at the result of the public voting, launched by the Armenian Society for the Protection of Birds in 2019.

The postage stamp with the nominal value of AMD 330 depicts Panthera pardus ciscaucasica (Caucasian Leopard) as the Government of the Republic of Armenia has declared 2019 the Year of Caucasian Leopard. The animals are depicted in their typical environment performed in an artistic style.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the Deputy Minister of High-Technological Industry of the Republic of Armenia Armen Abroyan, the Deputy Minister of Environment of the Republic of Armenia Vardan Melikyan, the Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Haik Avagyan, the President of the Union of Philatelists of the Hovik Musayelyan.

The Caucasian Leopard (Panthera Pardus Ciscaucasica) is one of the most endangered species both in the world and in Armenia. At present, the Caucasian Leopard is included in the Red Book of the Republic of Armenia and in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

source