BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

A new personnel appointment has been made in the Office of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports Dec. 19 referring to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed the corresponding decree.

In accordance with the decree, Asaf Hasanov has been appointed head of the general department of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers.

