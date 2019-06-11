Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The new logistics centers are planned to be created in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city and at the “Red Bridge” customs checkpoint on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border, Secretary of Azerbaijani Coordinating Council on Transit Freight Rufat Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remarks at the conference within the 18th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

He stressed the importance of existing logistics centers in Azerbaijan, adding that the number of these centers will increase in the future.

“Transit and logistics centers corresponding to each district, will be created in the country,” Bayramov added. “For example, a free economic zone is being created in Alat settlement.”

The free economic zone is being created in Alat settlement near Baku upon the presidential decree signed in March 2016.

The territory of the new Baku International Sea Trade Port has been also included in this zone.

The 18th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition is being held in Baku on June 11-13. The representatives of 75 companies from ten countries are taking part in the exhibition.

