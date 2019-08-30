Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The UK’s manufacturer of aircraft handling equipment for the aviation industry, TBD company, has supplied 18 jet bridges for aircraft of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports referring to the company.

The equipment has been supplied to Ground Handling company, Silk Way Airlines’ aircraft ground handling.

A total order worth more than 500,000 pounds envisages the full modernization of the equipment of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Besides the jet bridges, the recently supplied luggage trailers and various trolleys for Silk Way’s aircraft ground handling have been also included in the order.

“TBD company was competing for this contract with numerous global suppliers from the US, EU and the Middle East, but Silk Way focused on improving quality as well as selecting a manufacturer that could also ensure the on-site training and engineering support,” TBD Sales Director Jonathan Attfield said.

The first jet bridges were delivered in May 2019. TBD engineers installed and used ten jet bridges on the eve of the European Cup final. At the same time, Silk Way Ground Handling’s own team was trained to complete the installation of the remaining jet bridges themselves.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source