Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

A new honey brand called “9 seasons” has appeared in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association Badraddin Hasratov told Trend Sept. 27.

“There are several varieties of honey in Azerbaijan, but now its new brand is being created – ‘9 seasons’,” he said. “It is a mixture of nine different varieties of honey from nine regions of the country. Interest arose for this variety of honey abroad, and two meetings have already been held in this regard.”

Hasratov also added that honey production is growing in lowland areas of Azerbaijan.

“Previously, many people didn’t know that beekeeping may be practiced in lowland areas, and even in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh and Kurdamir regions,” he said. “Recently, beekeeping has been rapidly developing in these areas. It is noteworthy that Japan buys honey produced exclusively in lowland areas.”

