BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

New heads of office departments of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers have been appointed, Spokesperson of the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov told Trend Dec. 4.

Thus, Azer Amiraslanov has been appointed to the post of head of the economic department of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers, Mehman Tagiyev – head of the department for social affairs of the Office.

