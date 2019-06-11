The first full trailer for Disney’s “Frozen 2” dropped Tuesday morning, and from this early glimpse of the film it appears that the followup to the quaint story of sisters defying the odds — and belting ballads — is more of a “Lord of the Rings”-like epic.

The trailer begins the the same way the teaser did in February, with Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) running at a dark and stormy sea, dramatically turning it into ice only to have it crumble around her as she plunges into the cold water. Not exactly “Do You Want To Build A Snowman?”

Then Pabbie (Ciarán Hinds), the troll who helped Elsa in the 2013 film, begins a dark voiceover.

“Elsa, the past is not what it really seems — you must find the truth,” he says. “We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world. Now we must hope they are enough.”

Considering the first film unexpectedly hauled in $1.27 billion worldwide, the sequel’s production values look significantly higher. The trailer whisks us off to stunning, more textured landscapes — forests, seas, streams and mountains — with our favorite characters, such as Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) along for the sleigh ride.

One thing we still know nothing about are the songs. “Let it Go” became the anthem of a generation of kids, but this new trailer gives us no sampling of the sequel’s soundtrack.

Whatever tunes composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have in store for us, one thing is certain: The past is in the past.

