Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

After a short break, “Bumblebee” will open its doors at the end of September to our little ones and their parents with the new concept, which focuses more on education. “Bumblebee” will have a new Play/Preschool and Montessori Preschool sections available.

Preschool education is a very widespread system in our country and combines children’s preparation for school and other educational activities. It plays an important role in the intellectual, physical and psychological development of children, in shaping their cultural qualities, independence, creativity, sense of initiative and vital skills.

The Renewed “Bumblebee” Play/Preschool will provide children between 3-6 years and their families with a positive preschool environment which promotes children’s cognitive, social, emotional and physical development and learning through a multidimensional, developmentally appropriate curriculum adapted from research-based early childhood education approaches.

The Montessori approach is on the cutting edge of today’s school reform movement, which identifies innovations that have been part of Montessori classrooms since 1907.

Education in the “Bumblebee” Play/Preschool and Montessori, is provided by highly qualified teachers who have taken preparatory courses from international instructors such as Soner Shimshek and Ishik Sabirli who are Bogazichi University/Istanbul graduates. Soner Shimshek worked as a research assistant in the Department of Educational Sciences at Bogazichi University between 2005-2014. He taught communication courses at Istanbul Kadir Has University, Faculty of Communication, Department of Public Relations and Publicity, and lectured on psychology at the Department of Preschool Education at Istanbul Kultur University.

With the new “Bumblebee” Play/Preschool concept parents will have options to choose between half and full day packages. In addition, there’s a new Art, Cooking, Storytelling & Math, Music, Etude and Dance classes offered for three different age groups.

Don’t miss out on our early bird discounts and register today! Until the 15th of October all new members will get a 10% discount on Play/Preschool and Montessori preschool enrollments.

“Bumblebee” was founded in November 26, 2013 and since the beginning offers a wide variety of fun activities for all children aged 3-6 all under one roof! Providing a beautiful creative space for children, in surroundings that appeal to grown-ups too, the Bumblebee team is always ready to help make your visit to preschool as fun as possible. Information on all classes and schedules of Bumblebee can be obtained by visiting the website www.bumblebee.az or by calling (012) 599 20 00 / (051) 559 20 00.

