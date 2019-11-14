Protests are taking place at the Rustaveli Avenue, in front of the Parliament, where the demonstrators have blocked the road. The situation went out of hand after the Parliament did not approve the already promised electoral reform.

Protesters gathered from the ‘Shame’ movement, as well as other opposition leaders. The organizers are planning a large-scale meeting at 19:00.

Activists of the Shame and other political movements have obstructed the road in front of the parliament. Patrol police are assembled and are trying to open the traffic.

There has also been a clash between police and protesters in front of parliament.

Guram Chalagashvili, one of the leaders of the party Victorious Georgia, and Giorgi Vashadze, leader of New Georgia, have joined the rally. As one of the organizers of the rally Shota Digmelashvili told IPN, this is peaceful disobedience.

“We will use all peaceful means to get back the stolen elections,” – said Digmelashvili.

Today, on the 14th of November, the Parliament revoked the guaranteed proportional representation system, which would be in effect after 2020. The initiative was supported by 101 MP’s and was rejected by 3. The initiative needed 113 votes to be ratified. 141 MPs registered for the ballot, which means that 37 MP refrained from casting a vote.

By Beka Alexishvili

source