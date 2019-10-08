Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

The new prime minister will contribute to the even more effective implementation of socio-economic reforms being carried out by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani MP Musa Gasimli told Trend on Oct. 8.

“The personnel reforms are being carried out successfully to improve the quality of public administration, increase transparency and this will continue,” Gasimli added.

story will be updated

