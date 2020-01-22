BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Negotiations on signing a new partnership agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan are at the final stage, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said, Trend reports Jan. 22.

Jankauskas made the remark at a conference dedicated to the results of the EU technical assistance project entitled “Support to the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SSC) to reach European Standards in National Accounts, on observed economy, business statistics and producer price index.”

Jankauskas said that after the conclusion of this agreement, relations between Azerbaijan and the EU will move to a new stage.

Noting that Azerbaijan’s economics is developing, the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan added that the EU is Azerbaijan’s biggest trading partner.

“EU member states are the countries that invest most of all in Azerbaijan,” Jankauskas added. “The EU also supports the implementation of international transport projects passing through the territory of Azerbaijan.”

