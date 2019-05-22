Recent poll results released by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and CRRC Georgia revealed that the majority of respondents 46% believe the country is moving in the wrong direction. Only 25% thinks it is heading in the right direction.

“Unfortunately, Georgians see their leaders and representatives, who should be working on behalf of all Georgians, as harmful to the country’s unity,” said Laura Thornton, NDI Global Associate. “Particularly when people are losing confidence in their country’s direction, divisiveness and polarization can threaten Georgia’s resilience and growth, and leaders should lead by example and do more to bring people together,” she added.

In addition, 56% of respondents believe the government is performing badly, an 8% increase from 48% last December. Only 36% assess the government performance positively which was 44% in December 2018.

The survey also revealed that the respondents in Tbilisi and large urban areas have more negative assessments of government performance, compared to rural and small urban settlements. Positive assessments of government performance prevail in Armenian and Azeri-populated areas.

Regarding the performance of the institutions, the Orthodox Church (61%), public service halls (59%), and the army (55%) have the highest support.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office, Parliament and the courts, have the lowest – 14%, 12%, and 12% evaluations, respectively.

The performance of the Prime Minister, President and Parliament Speaker – is quite low, with less than 20% positive assessment. However, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze’s activities are approved by 43%.

In the list of individual politicians, Healthcare Minister Davit Sergeenko, Mayor Kakha Kaladze and ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili enjoy the highest favorability ratings -40%, 40%, and 31%, respectively.

The ruling party leader, Bidzina Ivanishvili tops the list in terms of negative assessments, with 39% saying they have negative attitudes towards him. He is followed by Zurab Japaridze, the leader of opposition party Girchi and UNM’s Nika Melia and MP Eka Beselia with 35%, 33% and 33%, respectively.

The survey results reflect data collected from March 28 to April 15.

By Thea Morrison

