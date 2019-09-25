NATO announced on September 23 that on October 3-4, the North Atlantic Council (NAC), the principal political decision-making body of NATO, will visit Georgia upon the invitation of the Georgian authorities.

It further informed that The Deputy Secretary-General Ms. Rose Gottemoeller will chair a meeting of the NATO – Georgia Commission with the Prime Minister of Georgia Mr. Giorgi Gakharia in Batumi.

“The Deputy Secretary-General and the NATO Permanent Representatives will also hold meetings with the President of Georgia Ms. Salome Zourabichvili, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr. Vakhtang Gomelauri, the Minister of Defence, Mr. Irakli Garibashvili, as well as with the Chairman of the Parliament, Mr. Archil Talakvadze and Georgian Parliamentarians. The NATO Ambassadors will furthermore have a working lunch with Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, meet with civil society representatives and visit two Georgian coast guard vessels,” reads the press release published by NATO.

The Deputy Secretary-General will also deliver a speech to students at the Batumi State University.

Live coverage of the media events will be available on the NATO web site.

By Ana Dumbadze

source