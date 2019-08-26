NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, James Appathurai, commented on parliamentary elections held on August 25 in Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia. Appathurai stated that NATO does not recognise the elections and it continues to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

“NATO does not recognise the election held on August 25 in the Georgian region of Abkhazia.

NATO Allies do not recognise the Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions of Georgia as independent states.

The Alliance reiterates its full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders,” the statement reads.

The second round of so-called elections is expected to be held in Abkhazia on September 8. As a result of the first round of the “Presidential elections” held in the region, so-called president Raul Khajimba was named leader with 26.6% of votes.

The “Abkhazian central election commission” stated on Sunday evening that votes had been counted at 150 out of 154 polling stations and according to the counting results, Raul Khajimba received 26.6%, Alkhas Kvitsiani – 24.6%, and former so-called deputy foreign minister Oleg Arshba – 24.9% of votes.

According to the preliminary results, a second round of “elections” is expected to be held between Raul Khajimba and Oleg Arshba.

Related Story: Europe, US Do Not Recognize “Elections” in Abkhazia

By Ana Dumbadze

source