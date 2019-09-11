The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) announced that a panel of diplomats will share their insights on “United States-Armenia Relations: Democratic Reforms and U.S. Assistance” during the Assembly’s National Advocacy Conference in Washington, D.C. on September 16, 2019.

The speakers include John Evans, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia from 2004 to 2006; John Heffern, who was U.S. Ambassador to Armenia from 2011 to 2014 prior to his appointment as Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs in 2017; Rouben Shougarian, who served as the Ambassador of Armenia to the U.S. from 1993 to 1999; and Armenia’s current Ambassador to the U.S. Varuzhan Nersesyan.

“We are honored to have such a distinguished group of Ambassadors serve on what promises to be a great panel discussion,” Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny stated.

The keynote speaker for the Advocacy Conference is David Bohigian, Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) Acting President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who will be discussing “Economic Developments and Investments in Armenia.” Bohigian is the highest ranking Armenian American official in the Administration and traveled to Armenia last year in his official capacity. OPIC has helped finance numerous projects in Armenia over the years.

Other panels include “Religious Freedom in Turkey and the Middle East” and “The Importance of Advocacy.”

In addition to the National Advocacy Conference and Gala honoring Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Monday, September 16, the following day on September 17 will include congressional meetings capped with a reception on Capitol Hill celebrating U.S.-Armenia relations.

