Natia Turnava, the Minister of Economy of Georgia was received by Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Tuesday, September 17 in Baku.

Natia Turnava extended PM Giorgi Gakharia’s greetings to the head of the state of the neighboring country of Azerbaijan.

The representatives of the two countries reviewed the successful development of friendly, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in different areas. Reportedly, the Azerbaijani President and Georgian Minister also discussed the expansion of economic cooperation.

The officials particularly talked about the possibilities the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway could be used to increase the volume of transit freight transportation. The sides also discussed tourism, the field interesting for both, Georgia and Azerbaijan.

Image source: en.trend.azBy Nini Dakhundaridze

