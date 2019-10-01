Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

The second grandiose Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Art and Spirituality has been held in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 1 through the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, Trend reports.

Among the guests is Nasimi’s descendant Bashar Nasimi, who came from Syria with two nephews, a sister and her husband.

As is known, when advocating his ideas of Hurufism in Syria, Nasimi was arrested in Aleppo city. He was sentenced to death and was martyred due to accusations made by the clergy.

The poet was buried in a common cemetery in Aleppo. Nasimi’s descendants were also buried there.

Bashir Nasimi is one of those who cares about cleanliness of the gravestones of Nasimi and his descendants.

Together with the guests and participants of the festival, he takes part in various events in Baku and Shamakhi, the homeland of Nasimi. Bashar Nasimi expressed his gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the invitation to Azerbaijan, the homeland of his great-grandfather, and for organizing the Nasimi Festival.

“We really want Imadaddin Nasimi’s ashes to be buried in his homeland,” Bashir Nasimi said. “We hope that we will make this dream reality.”

As it turned out, 55-year-old Bashar Nasimi studied at the Azerbaijan Medical University from 1982 to 1989, then in Master graduate school and residency at the university till 1993. Presently, he works as a doctor in Aleppo.

“Last year, my brother Muhammad with relatives was in Baku,” Bashar Nasimi told Trend. “When he returned, he gathered everyone and told a lot of interesting and kind moments about Azerbaijan, about the respect and great love for Nasimi’s creativity, for our family. Unfortunately, he passed away, and I came with my relatives. Being in the homeland of my ancestor Nasimi, I have incredible feelings. We are proud of our great-grandfather Nasimi! His life and creativity are vivid examples of struggle and creation for the benefit of mankind.”

The Nasimi festival, which is aimed at studying and promoting the work of brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi (1369-1417), studying the reflection of his thoughts and ideas in modern life, was first held in 2018.

The festival is being held on the initiative of Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

The current festival coincided with the 650th anniversary of the poet. 2019 was declared the Year of Nasimi upon the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker.

