Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

The winners of the NASA’s International Space Apps Challenge hackathon in Azerbaijan have been determined, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos national satellite operator.

The hackathon, which started on October 18, lasted 48 hours. During this time, the teams had to find solutions to the task set by NASA. In total, 25 teams took part in the competition.

The winning teams (ICARUS, SpaceSetup and Ulduz Station) received cash prizes of 10,000 manat ($5,894), 5,000 manat ($2,947) and 2,500 manat ($1,473), respectively.

The winners presented solutions for the prevention of forest fires, sea water pollution and the disposal of plastic waste.

