BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

Trend:

Excelled with its social projects, Nar made a great achievement at an international competition. Thus, Nar’s “Training School” project became the winner in the nomination of “Best Social Responsibility campaign” at Eventiada IPRA Golden World Awards 2019 held on November 12 in Moscow, Russia. Notably, Nar is the first company representing Azerbaijan at this prestigious international contest organized by the International Public Relations Association. It should be emphasized that the projects by highly-respected companies, such as Nestle and Volkswagen also competed in this nomination.

“As a customer centric company, our CSR strategy is based on creating value for the society and bringing positive changes in people’s lives. With the “Training School” project, we help hearing-impaired people to acquire various specialties and further integrate to the society. I am glad to see that the project fulfilled its mission successfully and for the first time, a company from Azerbaijan receives an award at this reputable competition”, Aziz Akhundov, Head of Public Relations Department at Nar, stated at the awarding ceremony.

The competition evaluates the best communication projects based on high standards, innovative approach, quality of planning and implementation. This year, PR projects of state and public organizations, as well as private companies representing 13 countries from CIS, Eastern Europe and Central Asia joined the contest. All projects are evaluated by the Board of Experts composed of PR professionals from large international companies, respected universities and governmental agencies.

Notably, this is not the first achievement of the continuously developing CSR strategy of Nar. Thus, back in 2014, “Nar Donor” project received “Silver Lion” Award at the Cannes Lions Festival held traditionally in France. Please visit nar.az for more information about the social projects conducted by the mobile operator. You can also click here to get additional information about “Eventiada IPRA Golden World Awards”, a global competition held by the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. Nar network currently covers 97,7% of the country population, providing high-speed service to over 2,3 million customers with more than 8,600 base stations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source