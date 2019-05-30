Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

In 2019 Nar will introduce changes to many of its products and services to further improve customer satisfaction and bring it to the next level. This was stated by marketing director of Nar Gahraman Kazimov, in his interview to Qafqazinfo.

Speaking about the upcoming plans of Nar, Kazimov noted that the mobile operator intends to expand its network and increase penetration of its 4G network to regions where it is unavailable, to provide the country’s population with a possibility to benefit from the speed and convenience of the 4G Internet.

According to Gahraman Kazimov, one of the most important plans for 2019 is introduction of changes to the sales network: “In general, in 2019, we have a plan to turn our dealer network into a more modern and broader channel, which will help us further improve the customer experience. This will have direct positive effect for our customers in the regions. Today, we are planning to open new shops in regions where there are currently no Nar service centers and dealers. In addition to that, considerable work will be done to increase the dealer network’s functionality”.

While assessing the competitive environment on the telecommunications market of Azerbaijan, Gahraman Kazimov said that there is strong competition in terms of network quality and customer satisfaction, as well as products offered on the market and their prices. At present, the position of Nar in the market is strengthening.

Full interview of Nar’s marketing director Gahraman Kazimov is available here.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar brand) has started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The Nar brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life.

Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 7500 base stations, covering 97 percent of the country’s territory (except for occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.2 million subscribers with the high quality services.

