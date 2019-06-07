Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Traditionally, this year Nar held a social initiative on the 1st of June – the International Day for Protection of Children.

Thus, the mobile operator has supported the first Autism Culture Festival of children with autism spectrum disorder, held in our country. At the festival held in the Heydar Aliyev Center, children with autism demonstrated their talents in various fields of art, such as dancing, solo and chorus singing, joint performance with famous artists, and even demonstrated their skills performing as models on the podium. The festival was organized by “Together and Healthy” and “Happy Future of Children” public unions and “Umid Var” charity volunteers with support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

On the podium, children with autism spectrum disorder showcased a collection by designer Afag Ismayilova, made of fabric, which reflected the painting of Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

The Izmir Autism Orchestra (IZOT) composed of children with autism from Turkey, performed at the festival with an entertaining program. The guests were able to watch a short animation film which helped them answer the “What is autism?” question.

The main purpose of the event was to create conditions for children with autism spectrum disorder to demonstrate their talents and skills, support their social engagement and integration to the society. Note that Nar keeps the people with need for special care in a constant focus and takes various steps in direction of their integration to the society. The mobile operator has implemented several projects related to children with autism spectrum disorder.

