In connection with the final match between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 29, Nar is ready to meet the communication needs of local and foreign football fans by means of its mobile network. In this regard, works related to improvement of the mobile communication network have been completed in the Baku Olympic Stadium, as well as the areas where various activities are to be organized for the fans.

Nar has optimized mobile network capacity in Baku Olympic Stadium and surrounding areas, the “FAN” zone and “FAN Festival” zone. In particular, the visitors will be able to benefit from the advantages of 4G (LTE-A) technology with a speed of up to 286 Mbps. Taking into account the mobile communication needs of the capital’s guests and local fans, two mobile base stations have been installed in the areas designated for the fans. It should be noted that employees of Nar, the Operations center will monitor the mobile network 24/7 on the territory of the whole country.

In order to meet the needs of fans coming from abroad for the UEFA Europa League final game, the sales team of the mobile operator is also working in a reinforced mode. Therefore, it will be possible to buy a Nar number at all sales centers of Nar, as well as at the mobile sales point at the H. Aliyev International Airport. Foreign tourists coming to our country can use Nar’s beneficial “Welcome” tariff.

More detailed information about the network of Nar is available at nar.az website.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar brand) has started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The Nar brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 7500 base stations, covering 97% of the country’s territory (except for occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.2 million subscribers with the high quality services.

