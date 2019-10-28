BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

‘Nar continuously invests into improving customers’ satisfaction, by meeting their needs and expectations. The mobile operator always provides products that respond to specific needs of the different customer groups’, stated Gunnar Pahnke, Azerfon CEO, in his interview with the magazine ‘Business Time’.

He noted that customer-oriented products are the major reason why Nar become the choice of customers. ‘Our services are tailored to satisfy every customer based on their needs. We managed to find an individual approach almost for each customer group by studying and investigating their needs in this or another product and service’.

Azerfon CEO also added that first and foremost, the mobile operator offers convenient and easy to use products with full transparency of the cost.

‘Secondly, digitalization is important for lots of customers, but at the same time, we do not neglect the need of those, that still want to be served by traditional, physical channels. Minimizing our cost is the third mantra, to keep our products affordable. All this operated on a state of the art high quality network. This is what it means for us to be the most customer centric mobile operator in the country’, he stated.

The CEO also pointed out that customers currently expect the mobile operator to provide a network quality and currently the extensive coverage and network offered by Nar is on the level of Western countries.

Talking about the strategy of the mobile operator for the future, Mr. Pahnke noted that one of the main focus areas for future would be to improve the offerings and solutions provided for customers. Furthermore, we aim to achieve natural growth out of a customer base that is convinced, that they are at the right place. Full interview of Azerfon CEO Gunnar Pahnke with the “Business Time” is available at the link below: http://fins.az/musahibe/1001411/nar-musterilerin-ehtiyaclarina-cavab-veren-mehsullar-teqdim-etmekdedir.html

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. According to mobile network benchmarking tests, held in the year 2017, Nar network demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services.

