BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

Attaching special attention to the development of information technologies and skilled workforce in the country, Azerbaijan’s Nar operator has announced the winners of the scholarship program for the students of Nakhchivan State University.

Five students, majoring in information technologies and informatics, demonstrating academic excellence at the university will receive a monthly stipend of 200 manat by Nar during the academic year 2019-2020.

Gunnar Pahnke, Chief Executive Officer of “Azerfon”, met with the winners of the scholarship program, congratulated and wished them success in their studies. He noted that rising interest and career development of the young generation on information technologies and career development in this field will have a positive impact on general ecosystem in the country, particularly the telco market.

Notably, Nar has been organizing the scholarship program for Nakhchivan students for the second year in a row to support the growth of future local professionals in the field of communications.

Within the framework of its CSR strategy, Nar initiated a number of projects aimed at enlightenment of schoolchildren and students of various age and social groups, increasing their range of interest and analytical thinking skills. For more information about the CSR projects, please visit nar.az.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan.

The Nar brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage.

Nar network currently covers 97,5 percent of the country population, providing high-speed service to over 2.3 million customers with more than 8,500 base stations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source