Azerbaijan’s youngest mobile operator – Nar, continues to expand its high quality 4G network throughout the country.

Over the past 5 months, the mobile operator has commissioned more than 20 3G base stations, and 95 stations equipped with 4G technology. Thus, the number of Nar’s 4G base stations exceeded 1800 and the number of 3G base stations exceeded 2670.

Note that along with installation of new base stations throughout the whole country’s territory, the mobile operator constantly renews already installed stations. As a result of the network upgrade works, equipment of more than 45 4G base stations has been upgraded. In addition to that, the mobile operator has expanded the network capacity of its base stations.

Nar, known for paying special attention to the regions provides its 4G service not only in Baku and Absheron but also in centers of other regions, cities and district centers. Currently, more than 47 regional centers are provided with 4G network. Nar provides mobile communication services even at the most remote villages of Azerbaijan. 72% of the 4G users of mobile operator reside in the capital Baku and 28% resided in the regions.

Note that with a large network of over 7500 base stations, covering 97% of the country’s territory (except for occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.2 million subscribers with high quality services. Along with 4G quality, beneficial prices offered by Nar create conditions for the subscribers to use mobile internet more actively.

Detailed information about the mobile operator’s network can be found at nar.az website.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar brand) has started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The Nar brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. According to mobile network benchmarking tests, held in the year 2017, Nar network has demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services. Testing was conducted by an independent international “P3 Communications” company, and methodology was based on customer experience in using various services.

